Arcturus Therapeutics (ARCT) Receives Daily Media Impact Rating of -0.08

Press coverage about Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) has been trending somewhat negative this week, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research group identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Arcturus Therapeutics earned a coverage optimism score of -0.08 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media stories about the biotechnology company an impact score of 46.50349727106 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

ARCT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Chardan Capital initiated coverage on Arcturus Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services cut Arcturus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.08.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARCT traded up $0.18 on Tuesday, reaching $5.34. The company had a trading volume of 38,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,448. Arcturus Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $4.78 and a twelve month high of $15.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.81, a P/E ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 1.63.

About Arcturus Therapeutics

Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. operates as an RNA medicines company. Its RNA therapeutics platforms could be applied in various types of RNA medicines, including small interfering RNA, messenger RNA, replicon RNA, antisense RNA, microRNA, and gene editing therapeutics. The company owns LUNAR lipid-mediated delivery and Unlocked Nucleomonomer Agent (UNA) technology, including UNA Oligomers, which are covered by its patent portfolio, including 120 patents and patent applications issued in the United States, Europe, Japan, China, and other countries.

