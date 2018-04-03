Ardagh Group (ARD) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Ardagh Group (NYSE:ARD) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Ardagh Group S.A. provides metal and glass packaging solutions, producing packaging for food, beverage and consumer brands. Ardagh Group S.A. is based in Luxembourg. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on ARD. Wells Fargo lowered Ardagh Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $21.00 price objective (down previously from $23.00) on shares of Ardagh Group in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Ardagh Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.95.

ARD stock traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.79. 89,957 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 105,271. The firm has a market capitalization of $348.11 and a P/E ratio of 10.21. Ardagh Group has a 52 week low of $17.43 and a 52 week high of $24.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -6.04.

Ardagh Group (NYSE:ARD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. Ardagh Group had a negative return on equity of 31.99% and a net margin of 0.78%. Ardagh Group’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. equities research analysts expect that Ardagh Group will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARD. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ardagh Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $12,749,000. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of Ardagh Group by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,043,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,026,000 after buying an additional 203,387 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Ardagh Group by 35.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 386,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,282,000 after buying an additional 100,708 shares during the last quarter. Silver Rock Financial LP grew its position in shares of Ardagh Group by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Silver Rock Financial LP now owns 480,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,153,000 after buying an additional 89,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ardagh Group by 111.9% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 133,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,809,000 after buying an additional 70,315 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.17% of the company’s stock.

About Ardagh Group

Ardagh Group SA manufactures and supplies rigid packaging solutions primarily for the food and beverage markets worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Metal Packaging Europe, Metal Packaging Americas, Glass Packaging Europe, and Glass Packaging North America. Its metal packaging products include aluminum and steel beverage cans; two-piece aluminum, two-piece tinplate, and three-piece tinplate food and specialty cans; and a range of can ends, including easy-open and peelable ends.

