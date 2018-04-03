Ardor Trading Down 0.3% Over Last Week (CRYPTO:ARDR)

Ardor (CURRENCY:ARDR) traded 13.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 19th. One Ardor token can currently be purchased for about $0.26 or 0.00003521 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including LiteBit.eu, AEX, Poloniex and HitBTC. Ardor has a market capitalization of $259.52 million and $12.55 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Ardor has traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Ardor alerts:

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.52 or 0.00129099 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00017765 BTC.

Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00012736 BTC.

ION (ION) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00028830 BTC.

DECENT (DCT) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00005280 BTC.

FidentiaX (FDX) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0827 or 0.00001122 BTC.

Ammo Rewards (AMMO) traded up 82.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000033 BTC.

PostCoin (POST) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000256 BTC.

BigUp (BIGUP) traded 44.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Cabbage (CAB) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000255 BTC.

About Ardor

ARDR uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 13th, 2016. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 tokens. The official message board for Ardor is nxtforum.org. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ArdorPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ardor is www.ardorplatform.org. The Reddit community for Ardor is /r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ardor is a Blockchain-as-a-Service (BaaS) Platform that will allow users to create their own child chains with specific settings for asset issuance. Ardor is the evolution of the NXT blockchain and offers many advantages over its predecessor, both in functionality and in scalability. ARDR, the Main Chain tokens are the backbone of the platform, they will be used maintain the blockchain and forge tokens from tx fees, which is the equivalent of Mining in the NXT Proof of Stake (PoS) protocol. The distribution process for Ardor started on the 14th of July and lasted until 12th of October. During this time hourly snapshots of NXT Balances were taken and averaged, the balance was then given to holders on a 1 to 1 scale. ARDR issued as an asset on the NXT 1.9 Blockchain until the full release of the Ardor Platform in Q3 of 2017. A second set of tokens will be given to users according to their NXT holding on the day the first block of Ardor is mined, meaning that the balance won’t be measured and averaged over a period of time, but will instead be given on a 0.5 – 1 scale according to the one snapshot taken at the moment of the Genesis Block. These tokens will house the features of the first Ardor child chain. “

Ardor Token Trading

Ardor can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: AEX, LiteBit.eu, HitBTC and Poloniex. It is not currently possible to buy Ardor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ardor must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ardor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Ratings for Ardor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ardor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.