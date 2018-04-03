Ardor Price Up 30.7% Over Last Week (CRYPTO:ARDR)

Ardor (CURRENCY:ARDR) traded 47.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 27th. During the last seven days, Ardor has traded 30.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Ardor token can now be purchased for $0.35 or 0.00004743 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including LiteBit.eu, HitBTC, Poloniex and AEX. Ardor has a total market capitalization of $347.29 million and $37.43 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ardor Token Profile

Ardor (CRYPTO:ARDR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 13th, 2016. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 tokens. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ArdorPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ardor is www.ardorplatform.org. The Reddit community for Ardor is /r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ardor is nxtforum.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ardor is a Blockchain-as-a-Service (BaaS) Platform that will allow users to create their own child chains with specific settings for asset issuance. Ardor is the evolution of the NXT blockchain and offers many advantages over its predecessor, both in functionality and in scalability. ARDR, the Main Chain tokens are the backbone of the platform, they will be used maintain the blockchain and forge tokens from tx fees, which is the equivalent of Mining in the NXT Proof of Stake (PoS) protocol. The distribution process for Ardor started on the 14th of July and lasted until 12th of October. During this time hourly snapshots of NXT Balances were taken and averaged, the balance was then given to holders on a 1 to 1 scale. ARDR issued as an asset on the NXT 1.9 Blockchain until the full release of the Ardor Platform in Q3 of 2017. A second set of tokens will be given to users according to their NXT holding on the day the first block of Ardor is mined, meaning that the balance won’t be measured and averaged over a period of time, but will instead be given on a 0.5 – 1 scale according to the one snapshot taken at the moment of the Genesis Block. These tokens will house the features of the first Ardor child chain. “

Ardor Token Trading

Ardor can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Poloniex, AEX, HitBTC and LiteBit.eu. It is not presently possible to buy Ardor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ardor must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ardor using one of the exchanges listed above.

