Ares Commercial Real Estate Corp (NYSE:ACRE) Increases Dividend to $0.28 Per Share

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corp (NYSE:ACRE) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 29th will be given a dividend of 0.28 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, April 17th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 28th. This is an increase from Ares Commercial Real Estate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27.

Ares Commercial Real Estate has increased its dividend by an average of 2.3% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Ares Commercial Real Estate has a payout ratio of 98.2% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities research analysts expect Ares Commercial Real Estate to earn $1.24 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 87.1%.

Get Ares Commercial Real Estate alerts:

Shares of NYSE ACRE opened at $12.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $353.20, a P/E ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 0.59. Ares Commercial Real Estate has a 12-month low of $11.96 and a 12-month high of $14.22.

Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. Ares Commercial Real Estate had a net margin of 31.17% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The firm had revenue of $25.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. analysts predict that Ares Commercial Real Estate will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director William Stephen Benjamin bought 12,715 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.32 per share, for a total transaction of $156,648.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ares Commercial Real Estate has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.13.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Ares Commercial Real Estate Corp (NYSE:ACRE) Increases Dividend to $0.28 Per Share” was reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright law. The original version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/03/ares-commercial-real-estate-corp-acre-to-go-ex-dividend-on-march-28th-updated.html.

About Ares Commercial Real Estate

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation is a specialty finance company. The Company is primarily engaged in originating and investing in commercial real estate (CRE) loans and related investments. The Company operates through principal lending segment. Its target investments include senior mortgage loans, subordinated debt, preferred equity, mezzanine loans and other CRE investment opportunities, including commercial mortgage-backed securities.

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Commercial Real Estate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Commercial Real Estate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.