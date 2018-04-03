Argentum Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $7,128.00 (ARG)

Argentum (CURRENCY:ARG) traded 10% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 3rd. In the last week, Argentum has traded up 17.7% against the dollar. Argentum has a total market capitalization of $1.27 million and approximately $7,128.00 worth of Argentum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Argentum coin can now be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00001869 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia and CoinExchange.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

LUXCoin (LUX) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00068222 BTC.

Digitalcoin (DGC) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000283 BTC.

SecureCoin (SRC) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000403 BTC.

AnarchistsPrime (ACP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000073 BTC.

StrikeBitClub (SBC) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Argentum Profile

Argentum (CRYPTO:ARG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Multiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 11th, 2013. Argentum’s total supply is 9,245,110 coins. Argentum’s official Twitter account is @Argentum_ARG. Argentum’s official website is www.argentum.io. Argentum’s official message board is cryptocointalk.com/topic/50052-argentum-arg. The Reddit community for Argentum is /r/argentumproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Argentum Coin Trading

Argentum can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and CoinExchange. It is not possible to purchase Argentum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Argentum must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Argentum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

