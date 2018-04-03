Ariana Resources (LON:AAU) Insider Acquires £20,000 in Stock

Ariana Resources (LON:AAU) insider Michael de Villiers bought 2,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of £20,000 ($27,631.94).

Michael de Villiers also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 14th, Michael de Villiers purchased 920,000 shares of Ariana Resources stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of £9,200 ($12,710.69).

On Friday, December 22nd, Michael de Villiers purchased 2,400,000 shares of Ariana Resources stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of £24,000 ($33,158.33).

Shares of AAU opened at GBX 1.30 ($0.02) on Tuesday. Ariana Resources has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1.15 ($0.02) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2.19 ($0.03).

Separately, Beaufort Securities restated a “speculative buy” rating on shares of Ariana Resources in a research report on Thursday, February 1st.

About Ariana Resources

Ariana Resources PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Turkey. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. Its principal project is the Red Rabbit gold project located in western Turkey. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

