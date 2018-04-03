Aricoin (CRYPTO:ARI) Reaches One Day Volume of $197.00

Aricoin (CURRENCY:ARI) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 27th. One Aricoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000021 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Aricoin has a total market cap of $360,256.00 and $197.00 worth of Aricoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Aricoin has traded 10.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitmark (BTM) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00006762 BTC.

BunnyCoin (BUN) traded 18.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CampusCoin (CMPCO) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000130 BTC.

GoldCoin (GLD) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0800 or 0.00001085 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded 19.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Anoncoin (ANC) traded 251.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00017000 BTC.

Creativecoin (CREA) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001609 BTC.

Footy Cash (XFT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00004107 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Canada eCoin (CDN) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Aricoin Coin Profile

ARI is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on August 30th, 2014. Aricoin’s total supply is 232,432,480 coins. Aricoin’s official website is aricoin.org. Aricoin’s official Twitter account is @AricoinCurrency.

Buying and Selling Aricoin

Aricoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is not presently possible to buy Aricoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aricoin must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aricoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

