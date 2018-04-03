Arizona State Retirement System Increases Position in ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP)

Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) by 226.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,061 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,446 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System owned about 0.13% of ANI Pharmaceuticals worth $971,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 681.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,408 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Violich Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 106.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,443 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 2,291 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.06% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Arthur Przybyl sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.83, for a total transaction of $2,473,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 225,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,955,401.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Daniel Raynor sold 7,215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.85, for a total value of $439,032.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 187,620 shares of company stock valued at $11,696,748. Company insiders own 31.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ANIP shares. BidaskClub lowered ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Canaccord Genuity set a $75.00 price target on ANI Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 9th. ValuEngine lowered ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.25.

Shares of NASDAQ ANIP opened at $56.38 on Tuesday. ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.23 and a 1-year high of $74.70. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $678.90, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.62 and a beta of 2.90.

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.06. ANI Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 23.41% and a negative net margin of 0.61%. The company had revenue of $47.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts anticipate that ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ANI Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc is an integrated specialty pharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in developing, manufacturing and marketing branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals. The Company focuses on areas, including controlled substances, anti-cancer (oncolytics), hormones and steroids, and complex formulations.

