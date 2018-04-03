Arizona State Retirement System Acquires 16,428 Shares of DistributionNOW (NYSE:DNOW)

Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in DistributionNOW (NYSE:DNOW) by 26.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,497 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,428 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System owned 0.07% of DistributionNOW worth $855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in DistributionNOW by 6.0% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,788,397 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $66,127,000 after acquiring an additional 272,430 shares during the period. Investec Asset Management LTD bought a new position in DistributionNOW in the third quarter worth approximately $40,414,000. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its position in DistributionNOW by 1,008.5% in the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,879,980 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $20,736,000 after acquiring an additional 1,710,380 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its position in DistributionNOW by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,280,038 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,119,000 after acquiring an additional 151,540 shares during the period. Finally, Hosking Partners LLP raised its position in shares of DistributionNOW by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 981,124 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,822,000 after purchasing an additional 230,688 shares during the period.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective (up from $12.50) on shares of DistributionNOW in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DistributionNOW from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of DistributionNOW from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price objective (down from $12.00) on shares of DistributionNOW in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating on shares of DistributionNOW in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

In related news, CEO Robert R. Workman bought 28,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.51 per share, with a total value of $300,060.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 583,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,133,804.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

DNOW opened at $10.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1,104.07, a P/E ratio of -37.30 and a beta of 0.85. DistributionNOW has a fifty-two week low of $9.12 and a fifty-two week high of $18.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

DistributionNOW (NYSE:DNOW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The oil and gas company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $669.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $690.62 million. DistributionNOW had a negative net margin of 1.96% and a negative return on equity of 2.46%. DistributionNOW’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.29) earnings per share. research analysts predict that DistributionNOW will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

NOW Inc distributes energy and industrial products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers consumable maintenance, repair, and operating supplies; and pipes, valves, fittings, flanges, gaskets, fasteners, electrical products, instrumentations, artificial lift, pumping solutions, valve actuation and modular process, measurement and control equipment, process equipment, pumps, OEM parts, coatings, mill supplies, and safety supplies, as well as provides application systems, work processes, parts integration, optimization solutions, and after-sales support services.

