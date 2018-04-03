ARMO BioSciences (ARMO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

ARMO BioSciences (NASDAQ:ARMO) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($9.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($9.17), Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of ARMO BioSciences stock opened at $37.56 on Tuesday. ARMO BioSciences has a 12 month low of $27.00 and a 12 month high of $57.19.

Several equities analysts have commented on ARMO shares. Jefferies Group started coverage on ARMO BioSciences in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. Leerink Swann reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of ARMO BioSciences in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on ARMO BioSciences in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on ARMO BioSciences in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company.

About ARMO BioSciences

ARMO Biosciences, Inc is a United States-based clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company focuses on developing immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, cardiovascular disease, fibrosis and inflammation. The Company’s platform molecule AM0010 is a pegylated form of recombinant human IL-10, which has immune stimulating effects that induce the activation, proliferation and survival of intratumoral, tumor-reactive, cytotoxic CD8+ T cells in cancer patients.

