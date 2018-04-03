ArQule, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQL) Forecasted to Post Q1 2019 Earnings of ($0.10) Per Share

ArQule, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQL) – Analysts at B. Riley issued their Q1 2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of ArQule in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks Investment Research reports. B. Riley analyst G. Zavoico forecasts that the biotechnology company will earn ($0.10) per share for the quarter. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for ArQule’s Q2 2019 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at ($0.09) EPS and Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.06) EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ARQL. Zacks Investment Research raised ArQule from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 20th. ValuEngine raised ArQule from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 15th. BidaskClub raised ArQule from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 24th. Needham & Company LLC raised ArQule from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Roth Capital began coverage on ArQule in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.08.

Shares of ARQL opened at $3.18 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.98, a current ratio of 4.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. ArQule has a 52-week low of $0.92 and a 52-week high of $3.35.

ArQule (NASDAQ:ARQL) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09). During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ARQL. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ArQule in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of ArQule by 0.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 154,513 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ArQule by 343.8% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 129,038 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 99,964 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of ArQule in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $390,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of ArQule in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,220,000. 67.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ArQule

ArQule, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and rare diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is tivantinib (ARQ 197), a small molecule inhibitor of the c-Met receptor tyrosine kinase and its biological pathway, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of liver cancer.

