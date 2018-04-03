ARRIS Group (ARRS) Receives Daily News Impact Rating of 0.18

Media stories about ARRIS Group (NASDAQ:ARRS) have trended somewhat positive on Tuesday, according to Accern Sentiment. The research group ranks the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. ARRIS Group earned a coverage optimism score of 0.18 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media stories about the communications equipment provider an impact score of 45.4956314636583 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Here are some of the media headlines that may have effected Accern Sentiment Analysis’s analysis:

Get ARRIS Group alerts:

Shares of ARRS stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $26.56. 1,656,153 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,589,244. ARRIS Group has a 1 year low of $22.60 and a 1 year high of $30.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $4,921.79, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.84, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.51.

ARRIS Group (NASDAQ:ARRS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.12. ARRIS Group had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 1.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts forecast that ARRIS Group will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

ARRIS Group declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, March 22nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $300.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the communications equipment provider to purchase up to 5.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several brokerages recently commented on ARRS. BidaskClub cut shares of ARRIS Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of ARRIS Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ARRIS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Raymond James Financial set a $38.00 target price on shares of ARRIS Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of ARRIS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. ARRIS Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.22.

In related news, EVP David Potts sold 4,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.30, for a total transaction of $116,219.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,509 shares in the company, valued at $2,432,986.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Philip Charles Baldock sold 4,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.11, for a total value of $128,722.30. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $353,242.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 9,500 shares of company stock valued at $241,440 and sold 10,653 shares valued at $279,237. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “ARRIS Group (ARRS) Receives Daily News Impact Rating of 0.18” was first posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark law. The original version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/03/arris-international-arrs-receiving-somewhat-favorable-press-coverage-report-shows-updated-updated.html.

ARRIS Group Company Profile

ARRIS International plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides entertainment, communications, and networking technology and solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments, Customer Premises Equipment, Network & Cloud, and Enterprise Networks. The Customer Premises Equipment segment offers digital subscriber lines and cable modems, broadband gateways, set-top boxes, and video gateways.

Receive News & Ratings for ARRIS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARRIS Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.