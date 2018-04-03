Arsanis (ASNS) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Arsanis (NASDAQ:ASNS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday. The firm currently has a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 15.04% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Arsanis, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovering and developing monoclonal antibodies for the targeted immunotherapy of serious infections. The company’s product pipeline includes ASN100, ASN200, ASN300, ASN400 and ASN500 which are in preclinical stage. It operates primarily in the United States and Austria. Arsanis, Inc. is based in Waltham, United States. “

Several other analysts have also commented on ASNS. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $26.00 price target on shares of Arsanis and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Arsanis from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Piper Jaffray began coverage on shares of Arsanis in a research report on Monday, December 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Cowen began coverage on shares of Arsanis in a research report on Monday, December 11th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Arsanis in a research report on Monday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.75.

Shares of Arsanis stock traded down $0.51 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.47. 56,559 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,826. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 7.45 and a quick ratio of 7.45. Arsanis has a 52-week low of $10.40 and a 52-week high of $28.69. The stock has a market cap of $327.20 and a PE ratio of -1.45.

Arsanis (NASDAQ:ASNS) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 9th. The company reported ($1.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.82). equities analysts expect that Arsanis will post -4.57 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASNS. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Arsanis during the fourth quarter valued at $191,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. acquired a new stake in Arsanis during the fourth quarter valued at $3,436,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Arsanis during the fourth quarter valued at $504,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Arsanis during the fourth quarter valued at $299,000. Institutional investors own 69.45% of the company’s stock.

Arsanis Company Profile

Arsanis, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on applying monoclonal antibody (mAb) immunotherapies to address serious infectious diseases. Its lead product candidate is ASN100, a first-in-class mAb therapeutic in Phase II clinical development for the prevention of staphylococcus aureus pneumonia.

