Arvest Bank Trust Division Cuts Stake in Procter & Gamble Co (PG)

Arvest Bank Trust Division cut its position in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 161,809 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,384 shares during the period. Arvest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $14,867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 1.7% in the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 1,814,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,162,000 after buying an additional 30,897 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 1,094.3% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 736,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,025,000 after buying an additional 675,013 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 21.9% in the third quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 7,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,000 after buying an additional 1,356 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,164,000. Finally, Spectrum Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 221.4% in the third quarter. Spectrum Management Group Inc. now owns 32,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,980,000 after buying an additional 22,565 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.98% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PG. Goldman Sachs upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Barclays set a $84.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 15th. Vetr raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $96.92 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Procter & Gamble has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.41.

Shares of PG stock opened at $77.40 on Tuesday. Procter & Gamble Co has a 12-month low of $75.81 and a 12-month high of $94.67. The firm has a market cap of $199,865.19, a PE ratio of 19.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 15.34% and a return on equity of 20.66%. The business had revenue of $17.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Procter & Gamble news, Vice Chairman Jon R. Moeller sold 3,252 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.59, for a total value of $255,574.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Marylynn Fergusonmchugh sold 2,353 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.59, for a total transaction of $184,922.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 114,011 shares of company stock valued at $9,710,976 in the last 90 days. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Procter & Gamble Company is focused on providing branded consumer packaged goods to the consumers across the world. The Company operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Company sells its products in approximately 180 countries and territories primarily through mass merchandisers, grocery stores, membership club stores, drug stores, department stores, distributors, baby stores, specialty beauty stores, e-commerce, high-frequency stores and pharmacies.

