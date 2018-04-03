Gotham Asset Management LLC Reduces Position in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (ABG)

Gotham Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) by 23.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,070 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,154 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.27% of Asbury Automotive Group worth $3,588,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $102,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 39.1% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. Balter Liquid Alternatives LLC acquired a new stake in Asbury Automotive Group during the fourth quarter worth about $200,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC acquired a new stake in Asbury Automotive Group during the fourth quarter worth about $218,000. Finally, Parametrica Management Ltd grew its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. Parametrica Management Ltd now owns 4,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $55.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Asbury Automotive Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.40.

In other news, SVP George Karolis sold 3,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.54, for a total value of $219,051.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP William Frederick Stax sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.69, for a total transaction of $108,304.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,169.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,825 shares of company stock valued at $3,488,688 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

ABG stock opened at $63.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,411.64, a PE ratio of 10.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.45. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.10 and a 12 month high of $76.40.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. Asbury Automotive Group had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 39.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.56 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 7.52 EPS for the current year.

Asbury Automotive Group Company Profile

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc is an automotive retailer in the United States. As of December 31, 2016, the Company owned and operated 93 new vehicle franchises, representing 28 brands of automobiles at 77 dealership locations, and 23 collision centers in the United States. In addition, as of December 31, 2016, it owned and operated two standalone used vehicle stores in Florida.

