Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Thursday, March 15th.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ASMB. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Assembly Biosciences from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Assembly Biosciences from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. B. Riley began coverage on Assembly Biosciences in a research report on Friday, January 5th. They issued a neutral rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Group raised their price target on Assembly Biosciences to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $54.25.

Get Assembly Biosciences alerts:

Assembly Biosciences stock traded down $2.39 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $46.75. The stock had a trading volume of 406,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 179,469. The firm has a market capitalization of $995.15, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.44 and a beta of 0.74. Assembly Biosciences has a 52-week low of $18.60 and a 52-week high of $67.36.

In other Assembly Biosciences news, Director William R. Ringo sold 1,000 shares of Assembly Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.37, for a total value of $56,370.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 4,000 shares of company stock worth $197,590 in the last quarter. 19.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Assembly Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth about $242,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Assembly Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth about $326,000. Nationwide Fund Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Assembly Biosciences during the second quarter worth about $161,000. Virtus Fund Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Assembly Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth about $361,000. Finally, Endurant Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Assembly Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth about $430,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.81% of the company’s stock.

WARNING: “Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub” was first posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark legislation. The legal version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/03/assembly-biosciences-asmb-upgraded-by-bidaskclub-to-strong-buy-updated-updated.html.

About Assembly Biosciences

Assembly Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company. It develops oral therapeutic candidates for the treatment of hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection and novel class of oral synthetic live biotherapeutic candidates to treat disorders associated with the microbiome in the United States.

Receive News & Ratings for Assembly Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assembly Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.