Assured Guaranty Ltd. (AGO) Receives $48.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $48.00.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on AGO shares. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Assured Guaranty in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of Assured Guaranty from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of Assured Guaranty in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th.

AGO stock traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $35.98. 779,136 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,197,719. Assured Guaranty has a 52 week low of $32.97 and a 52 week high of $45.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $4,027.83, a PE ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 1.40.

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.06. Assured Guaranty had a net margin of 41.98% and a return on equity of 9.76%. The company had revenue of $283.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 7th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 6th. This is a boost from Assured Guaranty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Assured Guaranty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.87%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new stake in Assured Guaranty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $393,000. Delek Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Assured Guaranty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,455,000. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC raised its holdings in Assured Guaranty by 37.1% in the fourth quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC now owns 1,048,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,512,000 after acquiring an additional 283,472 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP raised its holdings in Assured Guaranty by 41.2% in the fourth quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 15,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 4,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Assured Guaranty by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 219,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,429,000 after acquiring an additional 10,724 shares in the last quarter. 97.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Assured Guaranty Company Profile

Assured Guaranty Ltd. is a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to the United States and international public finance, including infrastructure, and structured finance markets. It applies its credit underwriting judgment, risk management skills and capital markets experience primarily to offer financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.

