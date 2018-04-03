B. Riley Reiterates “$6.00” Price Target for Asterias Biotherapeutics (AST)

B. Riley set a $6.00 target price on Asterias Biotherapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:AST) in a research note published on Tuesday, March 27th. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Asterias Biotherapeutics’ Q1 2018 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q2 2018 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q3 2018 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, FY2018 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, FY2019 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.59) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.68) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.16) EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AST. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Asterias Biotherapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. HC Wainwright set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Asterias Biotherapeutics and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Asterias Biotherapeutics presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $7.94.

Shares of AST traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.45. 282,900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 241,813. Asterias Biotherapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.40 and a 1 year high of $4.30.

Asterias Biotherapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:AST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.03. Asterias Biotherapeutics had a negative net margin of 403.38% and a negative return on equity of 79.80%. The firm had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 million.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Asterias Biotherapeutics by 110.5% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 66,180 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 34,739 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Asterias Biotherapeutics by 387.0% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 71,588 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 56,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Asterias Biotherapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $132,000.

Asterias Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Asterias Biotherapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company. The Company is engaged in developing and commercializing therapies in the fields of cell therapy and regenerative medicine. The Company has over two technology platforms. The first is an immunotherapy platform to teach cancer patients’ immune systems to attack their tumors.

