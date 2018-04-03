Jefferies Group Upgrades AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) to “Buy”

AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) was upgraded by Jefferies Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 19th, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has a GBX 5,600 ($78.61) target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, up from their prior target price of GBX 5,075 ($71.24). Jefferies Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 14.39% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on AZN. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Wednesday, March 14th. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, March 5th. UBS set a GBX 4,550 ($63.87) price objective on AstraZeneca and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 5,000 ($70.19) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, March 12th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “top pick” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Friday, March 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. AstraZeneca has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 5,224.70 ($73.34).

AZN remained flat at $GBX 4,895.50 ($68.72) during mid-day trading on Monday. AstraZeneca has a twelve month low of GBX 4,260 ($59.80) and a twelve month high of GBX 5,520 ($77.48).

In other AstraZeneca news, insider Philip A. J. Broadley purchased 415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 4,846 ($68.02) per share, for a total transaction of £20,110.90 ($28,229.79).

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines for the treatment of oncology, cardiovascular and metabolic, respiratory, gastrointestinal, neuroscience, and infection diseases worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand1/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor2, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL4, Tenormin5, and Zestril6 for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR, Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo, and Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

