Astronics Co. (ATRO) CEO Sells $72,200.00 in Stock

Astronics Co. (NASDAQ:ATRO) CEO Peter J. Gundermann sold 2,000 shares of Astronics stock in a transaction on Friday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.10, for a total transaction of $72,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,595 shares in the company, valued at $635,179.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATRO traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.40. The company had a trading volume of 161,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,177. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 3.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1,046.82, a P/E ratio of 29.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.56. Astronics Co. has a 52-week low of $23.95 and a 52-week high of $49.45.

Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The aerospace company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $171.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.33 million. Astronics had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 3.15%. research analysts predict that Astronics Co. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Astronics announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, December 18th that allows the company to buyback $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the aerospace company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in Astronics during the fourth quarter valued at about $283,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Astronics during the fourth quarter valued at about $308,000. Unison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Astronics during the fourth quarter valued at about $313,000. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Astronics during the fourth quarter valued at about $326,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Astronics during the fourth quarter valued at about $328,000. 68.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ATRO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Astronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Astronics in a report on Friday, January 19th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Astronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Astronics in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.00.

Astronics Company Profile

Astronics Corporation is a supplier of products to the aerospace, defense, electronics and semiconductor industries. The Company’s products and services include electrical power generation, distribution and motion systems, lighting and safety systems, avionics products, aircraft structures, systems certification and automated test systems.

