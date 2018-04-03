Atara Biotherapeutics (ATRA) Coverage Initiated at Guggenheim

Investment analysts at Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) in a research report issued on Thursday, March 15th, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a report on Friday, December 29th. Jefferies Group raised their price target on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from $30.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 5th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a research note on Friday, January 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Atara Biotherapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.80.

Get Atara Biotherapeutics alerts:

Shares of Atara Biotherapeutics stock traded down $2.10 on Thursday, reaching $36.90. The stock had a trading volume of 490,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,071,194. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,514.21, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.23 and a beta of 2.54. Atara Biotherapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $11.80 and a fifty-two week high of $49.90.

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.15) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.15). equities research analysts anticipate that Atara Biotherapeutics will post -3.62 EPS for the current year.

In other Atara Biotherapeutics news, CFO John Mcgrath sold 13,000 shares of Atara Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.07, for a total value of $611,910.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 99,056 shares in the company, valued at $4,662,565.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher Haqq sold 18,327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.79, for a total value of $729,231.33. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 334,005 shares in the company, valued at $13,290,058.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 292,924 shares of company stock valued at $10,482,270. 16.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 2.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 21,718 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics by 7.2% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,377 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,369 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics by 16.2% in the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 11,813 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,651 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 25,325 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 1,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 42,159 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $763,000 after acquiring an additional 1,836 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.88% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This article was first published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/03/atara-biotherapeutics-atra-now-covered-by-analysts-at-guggenheim-updated-updated.html.

About Atara Biotherapeutics

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc, an off-the-shelf T-cell immunotherapy company, develops treatments for patients with cancer, autoimmune, and viral diseases in the United States. The company is developing tabelecleucel, an advanced T-cell immunotherapy that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rituximab-refractory epstein-barr virus (EBV) associated post-transplant lymphoproliferative disorder, as well as other EBV associated hematologic and solid tumors, including nasopharyngeal carcinoma.

Receive News & Ratings for Atara Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atara Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.