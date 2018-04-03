Insider Selling: Atara Biotherapeutics (ATRA) CEO Sells 4,400 Shares of Stock

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) CEO Isaac E. Ciechanover sold 4,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.10, for a total transaction of $176,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 206,478 shares in the company, valued at $8,279,767.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

ATRA traded down $0.65 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.25. The stock had a trading volume of 673,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,064,882. The company has a market cap of $1,514.21, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.06 and a beta of 2.54. Atara Biotherapeutics has a twelve month low of $11.80 and a twelve month high of $49.90.

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.15) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.15). research analysts anticipate that Atara Biotherapeutics will post -3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ATRA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 29th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 20th. Finally, Jefferies Group increased their price objective on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from $30.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.80.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Atara Biotherapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Atara Biotherapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $170,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Atara Biotherapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Atara Biotherapeutics by 7.2% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,377 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Atara Biotherapeutics by 2.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 21,718 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.88% of the company’s stock.

Atara Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc, an off-the-shelf T-cell immunotherapy company, develops treatments for patients with cancer, autoimmune, and viral diseases in the United States. The company is developing tabelecleucel, an advanced T-cell immunotherapy that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rituximab-refractory epstein-barr virus (EBV) associated post-transplant lymphoproliferative disorder, as well as other EBV associated hematologic and solid tumors, including nasopharyngeal carcinoma.

