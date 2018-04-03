ATBCoin (ATB) Trading 8.7% Lower Over Last Week

ATBCoin (CURRENCY:ATB) traded up 4.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 19th. One ATBCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.21 or 0.00002882 BTC on major exchanges including YoBit, Exrates, BTC-Alpha and HitBTC. ATBCoin has a total market capitalization of $8.72 million and $2.43 million worth of ATBCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ATBCoin has traded down 8.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

ATBCoin Profile

ATB is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 13th, 2017. ATBCoin’s total supply is 53,177,838 coins and its circulating supply is 41,201,038 coins. ATBCoin’s official website is atbcoin.com. ATBCoin’s official Twitter account is @atbcoincom and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ATB coin is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency designed to solve some of the most pressing issues in the current crypto landscape, such as scalability, energency efficiency and more. ATB coin features some of the most recent technologies in the blockchain space such as the SegWit update and Lightning Network making it more efficient, flexible, and agile. ATB coin comes with an array of lightweight and user-friendly wallets—for desktop, iOS, Android, and web.”

ATBCoin Coin Trading

ATBCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, HitBTC, BTC-Alpha, Exrates and TOPBTC. It is not possible to buy ATBCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ATBCoin must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ATBCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

