Atento (ATTO) Coverage Initiated at Goldman Sachs

Equities researchers at Goldman Sachs began coverage on shares of Atento (NYSE:ATTO) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $10.50 price target on the business services provider’s stock. Goldman Sachs’ price target suggests a potential upside of 32.08% from the stock’s previous close.

ATTO has been the subject of several other reports. Barrington Research set a $16.00 price objective on Atento and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Atento from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 21st. ValuEngine raised Atento from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Atento from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.70.

Get Atento alerts:

Shares of Atento stock traded down $0.10 on Tuesday, hitting $7.95. The company had a trading volume of 3,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,174. The company has a market cap of $576.49, a PE ratio of 10.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.10. Atento has a 1 year low of $7.60 and a 1 year high of $12.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Atento (NYSE:ATTO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 19th. The business services provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $478.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $486.19 million. Atento had a positive return on equity of 13.57% and a negative net margin of 0.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that Atento will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Compass Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atento during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,011,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Atento by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 76,008 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $771,000 after acquiring an additional 19,138 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atento during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $521,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Atento during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,427,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Atento during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $320,000. 95.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WARNING: This piece of content was first reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/03/atento-atto-coverage-initiated-at-goldman-sachs.html.

Atento Company Profile

Atento SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer relationship management and business process outsourcing services and solutions in Brazil, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers a range of front and back-end services, including sales, customer care, collections, back office, applications-processing, credit-management, and technical support services.

Receive News & Ratings for Atento Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atento and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.