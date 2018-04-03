Atlantic Power (AT) Receives News Sentiment Score of 0.03

Media coverage about Atlantic Power (NYSE:AT) (TSE:ATP) has trended somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. Accern identifies negative and positive media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Atlantic Power earned a media sentiment score of 0.03 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news stories about the utilities provider an impact score of 46.8413034577891 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of AT stock opened at $2.10 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -39.22. Atlantic Power has a 12-month low of $1.80 and a 12-month high of $2.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $243.62, a PE ratio of -7.24 and a beta of 1.69.

Atlantic Power (NYSE:AT) (TSE:ATP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 1st. The utilities provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.07). Atlantic Power had a positive return on equity of 36.16% and a negative net margin of 21.88%. The company had revenue of $100.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.20 million. analysts predict that Atlantic Power will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

AT has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Atlantic Power from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Atlantic Power from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial set a $2.50 price objective on Atlantic Power and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.58.

In other news, EVP Joseph Cofelice purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.10 per share, for a total transaction of $42,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 634,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,333,000.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO James J. Moore, Jr. purchased 15,394 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.05 per share, with a total value of $31,557.70. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 467,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $957,637. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 48,894 shares of company stock worth $101,908. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About Atlantic Power

Atlantic Power Corporation (Atlantic Power) owns and operates a fleet of power generation assets in the United States and Canada. The Company’s power generation projects sell electricity to utilities and other commercial customers. Atlantic Power’s segments include East U.S., West U.S. and Canada. The Company’s East U.S.

