Atlas Copco (ATLKY) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Hold

Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Atlas Copco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ATLKY traded down $0.63 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $41.99. 34,577 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,922. The firm has a market capitalization of $36,706.70, a PE ratio of 26.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.03. Atlas Copco has a one year low of $34.63 and a one year high of $47.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. Atlas Copco had a return on equity of 30.13% and a net margin of 14.33%. analysts predict that Atlas Copco will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Atlas Copco

Atlas Copco AB, through its subsidiaries, provides productivity solutions worldwide. It offers piston compressors, oil-free tooth and scroll compressors, rotary screw compressors, oil-free blowers, oil-free centrifugal compressors, gas and process compressors, vacuum solutions, air and gas treatment equipment, and medical air solutions for use in manufacturing, oil and gas, and process industries.

