Somewhat Critical News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Atlas Financial (AFH) Stock Price

Media headlines about Atlas Financial (NASDAQ:AFH) have trended somewhat negative recently, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research firm identifies negative and positive media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Atlas Financial earned a coverage optimism score of -0.04 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned headlines about the insurance provider an impact score of 43.7930642576864 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Sandler O’Neill lowered Atlas Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 12th. ValuEngine lowered Atlas Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Atlas Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 6th. TheStreet lowered Atlas Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. Finally, Boenning Scattergood lowered Atlas Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:AFH opened at $10.15 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. Atlas Financial has a one year low of $9.90 and a one year high of $21.50.

About Atlas Financial

Atlas Financial Holdings Inc formerly JJR VI Acquisition Corp is a Canada-based company. It is engaged in the business of providing commercial automobile insurance in the United States with a niche market orientation. The Company’s automobile insurance products provide coverage in three areas: liability, accident benefits and physical damage.

