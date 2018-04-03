ATN International Inc (NASDAQ:ATNI) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.17

ATN International Inc (NASDAQ:ATNI) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Saturday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.17 per share by the technology company on Friday, April 6th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 28th.

ATN International has increased its dividend payment by an average of 2.7% per year over the last three years. ATN International has a dividend payout ratio of -73.1% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect ATN International to earn $0.11 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 618.2%.

Get ATN International alerts:

ATNI opened at $57.51 on Tuesday. ATN International has a twelve month low of $49.50 and a twelve month high of $73.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $955.59, a PE ratio of 27.10 and a beta of 0.48.

ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.87. ATN International had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 4.38%. The firm had revenue of $107.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.81 million. analysts expect that ATN International will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ATNI shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of ATN International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet raised shares of ATN International from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. ValuEngine cut shares of ATN International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Sidoti raised shares of ATN International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. ATN International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.50.

In other ATN International news, VP William F. Kreisher sold 8,264 shares of ATN International stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.17, for a total value of $497,244.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 38,458 shares in the company, valued at $2,314,017.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Justin D. Benincasa sold 6,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.01, for a total value of $360,315.06. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 57,396 shares in the company, valued at $3,386,937.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,179 shares of company stock valued at $1,031,563 in the last three months. Insiders own 32.70% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This article was first published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/03/atn-international-inc-atni-to-go-ex-dividend-on-march-28th-updated.html.

ATN International Company Profile

ATN International, Inc (ATN), formerly Atlantic Tele-Network, Inc, is a holding company. The Company’s segments include U.S. Telecom, International Telecom and Renewable Energy. In the United States, it provides wholesale wireless voice and data roaming services in rural markets to national, regional, local and selected international wireless carriers.

Receive News & Ratings for ATN International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATN International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.