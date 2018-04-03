Atomic Coin (CRYPTO:ATOM) Trading Down 6.5% Over Last Week

Atomic Coin (CURRENCY:ATOM) traded up 12.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 27th. One Atomic Coin token can now be bought for about $0.0140 or 0.00000189 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Atomic Coin has traded 6.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Atomic Coin has a total market capitalization of $211,680.00 and approximately $155.00 worth of Atomic Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

SaluS (SLS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.20 or 0.00624049 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC.

VeriCoin (VRC) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00006706 BTC.

PoSW Coin (POSW) traded 27% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00004246 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000021 BTC.

LoMoCoin (LMC) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0448 or 0.00000605 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001659 BTC.

ToaCoin (TOA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Gambit (GAM) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.24 or 0.00097829 BTC.

Profile Utility Token (PUT) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003190 BTC.

About Atomic Coin

Atomic Coin (CRYPTO:ATOM) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on September 23rd, 2016. Atomic Coin’s total supply is 15,096,065 tokens. Atomic Coin’s official Twitter account is @AtomcoinProject.

According to CryptoCompare, “Atomic Coin is an hybrid PoW/PoS using the Scrypt algorithm. 100% PoS interest will be reduced after 3 months after launch. “

Buying and Selling Atomic Coin

Atomic Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is not presently possible to buy Atomic Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Atomic Coin must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Atomic Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

