Atria Investments LLC Raises Stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Atria Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 15.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 240,123 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 32,699 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $4,190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GE. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Electric in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $113,000. Ffcm LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at $114,000. Corbenic Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of General Electric by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 5,340 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at $164,000. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory bought a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $183,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.30% of the company’s stock.

Get General Electric alerts:

In related news, insider Alexander Dimitrief acquired 2,689 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.16 per share, for a total transaction of $43,454.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 81,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,311,949.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on GE shares. Morningstar set a $23.50 price objective on shares of General Electric and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of General Electric from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $18.00 price target on shares of General Electric and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Cowen restated a “market perform” rating and set a $15.00 price target (down previously from $17.00) on shares of General Electric in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, UBS began coverage on shares of General Electric in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.27.

NYSE GE opened at $13.12 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $117,041.13, a PE ratio of 12.84, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.02. General Electric has a 1-year low of $12.73 and a 1-year high of $30.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). General Electric had a negative net margin of 4.74% and a positive return on equity of 11.60%. The firm had revenue of $31.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts predict that General Electric will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 25th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. General Electric’s payout ratio is 45.71%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Atria Investments LLC Raises Stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE)” was first published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of international copyright & trademark laws. The legal version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/03/atria-investments-llc-buys-32699-shares-of-general-electric-ge-updated.html.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a digital industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Oil & Gas, Aviation, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, engines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services and digital solutions.

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.