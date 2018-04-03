Comparing SeaSpine (SPNE) & AtriCure (ATRC)

SeaSpine (NASDAQ: SPNE) and AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, dividends and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

SeaSpine has a beta of 0.33, meaning that its share price is 67% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AtriCure has a beta of 0.25, meaning that its share price is 75% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for SeaSpine and AtriCure, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SeaSpine 0 0 4 0 3.00 AtriCure 0 0 5 0 3.00

SeaSpine currently has a consensus price target of $18.50, indicating a potential upside of 84.26%. AtriCure has a consensus price target of $24.80, indicating a potential upside of 23.38%. Given SeaSpine’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe SeaSpine is more favorable than AtriCure.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares SeaSpine and AtriCure’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SeaSpine $131.81 million 1.11 -$32.11 million ($2.58) -3.89 AtriCure $174.72 million 3.98 -$26.89 million ($0.83) -24.22

AtriCure has higher revenue and earnings than SeaSpine. AtriCure is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SeaSpine, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

38.4% of SeaSpine shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.5% of AtriCure shares are held by institutional investors. 14.6% of SeaSpine shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 11.9% of AtriCure shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares SeaSpine and AtriCure’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SeaSpine -24.36% -29.96% -23.07% AtriCure -15.39% -16.74% -10.04%

Summary

AtriCure beats SeaSpine on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

SeaSpine Company Profile

SeaSpine Holdings Corporation, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of surgical solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders in the United States and internationally. The company provides orthobiologics and spinal implant solutions for the neurosurgeons and orthopedic spine surgeons to perform fusion procedures in the lumbar, thoracic, and cervical regions of the spine. Its orthobiologics products include demineralized bone matrices, collagen ceramic matrices, demineralized cancellous allograft bone products, and synthetic bone void fillers to enhance bone fusion rates in a range of orthopedic surgeries, including spine, hip, and extremities procedures. The company offers orthobiologics products in various forms, such as putties, pastes, strips, and resorbable mesh. Its spinal implant portfolio comprises products for spinal decompression, alignment, and stabilization that are used to facilitate fusion in minimally invasive, complex, deformity, and degenerative procedures. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, California.

AtriCure Company Profile

AtriCure, Inc. provides atrial fibrillation solutions to medical centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy and Isolator Synergy Access clamps for the treatment of persistent and long-standing persistent atrial fibrillation concomitant to other open-heart surgical procedures; COBRA Fusion surgical ablation system to combine bipolar temperature-controlled radio frequency energy control with monopolar energy; and EPi-Sense guided coagulation system used for the temporary cardiac signal sensing and recording during surgery. It also provides SUBTLE cannula, an access device and conduit for the ablation device and endoscope to enable a closed chest endoscopic approach; multifunctional pens that allow surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and linear ablation devices, which enable physicians to create an expanded cardiac ablation lesion set. In addition, the company offers cryoICE cryoablation system used to ablate cardiac tissue for the treatment of cardiac arrhythmias; AtriClip system used to occlude the left atrial appendage by mechanically clamping the appendage; and CryoICE CRYO2 cryoablation system to apply cryo-energy to targeted intercostal peripheral nerves in the ribcage and temporarily relieve pain. Further, it provides Lumitip dissector to separate tissues to provide access to key anatomical structures that are targeted for ablation; Fusion Magnetic Retriever System that allows access around anatomical structures; and cardiac surgery instruments, which are used during surgical procedures for repair or replacement of certain heart valves. AtriCure sells its products through independent distributors and direct sales personnel. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Mason, Ohio.

