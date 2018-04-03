First Bank & Trust Has $3.42 Million Stake in AT&T (NYSE:T)

First Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in AT&T (NYSE:T) by 12.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,870 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,614 shares during the period. AT&T accounts for approximately 2.7% of First Bank & Trust’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in AT&T were worth $3,417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. New Capital Management LP increased its holdings in AT&T by 130.9% during the third quarter. New Capital Management LP now owns 2,646 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. purchased a new position in AT&T during the third quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in AT&T by 144.3% during the third quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 1,595 shares during the period. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in AT&T during the second quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Finally, Israel Discount Bank of New York grew its holdings in AT&T by 0.6% in the second quarter. Israel Discount Bank of New York now owns 4,075 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. 55.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on T. Vetr lowered shares of AT&T from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.01 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of AT&T from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of AT&T from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Tuesday, March 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.56.

In other AT&T news, EVP John T. Stankey sold 2,307 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total transaction of $90,457.47. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,026,059.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard W. Fisher bought 2,600 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $38.10 per share, for a total transaction of $99,060.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,600 shares in the company, valued at $99,060. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE T opened at $35.10 on Tuesday. AT&T has a 12-month low of $32.55 and a 12-month high of $41.77. The stock has a market cap of $218,855.36, a P/E ratio of 11.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.13. AT&T had a net margin of 18.34% and a return on equity of 14.55%. The company had revenue of $41.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. AT&T’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts forecast that AT&T will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 10th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.57%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides communications and digital entertainment services. The company operates through four segments: Business Solutions, Entertainment Group, Consumer Mobility, and International. The Business Solutions segment offers wireless services, strategic services, legacy voice, data services, wireless equipment, and other services to multinational companies, governmental and wholesale customers, and individual subscribers.

