AT&T (T) Stake Increased by Delta Asset Management LLC TN

Delta Asset Management LLC TN grew its stake in shares of AT&T (NYSE:T) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 137,299 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,860 shares during the quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN’s holdings in AT&T were worth $5,339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sfmg LLC boosted its stake in AT&T by 58.5% during the third quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 48,102 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,884,000 after buying an additional 17,748 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 11.3% during the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 247,888 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,373,000 after purchasing an additional 25,167 shares during the period. Barbara Oil Co. raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 50.0% in the second quarter. Barbara Oil Co. now owns 15,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 93.6% in the third quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 65,208 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,554,000 after acquiring an additional 31,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 1.9% in the third quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 161,414 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,323,000 after acquiring an additional 2,979 shares in the last quarter. 55.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:T traded down $0.55 on Tuesday, hitting $35.10. 29,070,680 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,369,285. The firm has a market capitalization of $218,855.36, a PE ratio of 11.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. AT&T has a fifty-two week low of $32.55 and a fifty-two week high of $41.74.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.13. AT&T had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 18.34%. The company had revenue of $41.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts anticipate that AT&T will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 10th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.57%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on T shares. Guggenheim started coverage on AT&T in a research report on Tuesday, March 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo reduced their price objective on AT&T from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 23rd. Scotiabank set a $40.00 target price on AT&T and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on AT&T from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Vetr upgraded AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.68 target price for the company in a report on Friday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.56.

In related news, Director Richard W. Fisher purchased 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $38.10 per share, for a total transaction of $99,060.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,060. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John T. Stankey sold 2,307 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total value of $90,457.47. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,672 shares in the company, valued at $2,026,059.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides communications and digital entertainment services. The company operates through four segments: Business Solutions, Entertainment Group, Consumer Mobility, and International. The Business Solutions segment offers wireless services, strategic services, legacy voice, data services, wireless equipment, and other services to multinational companies, governmental and wholesale customers, and individual subscribers.

