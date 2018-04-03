AurumCoin (AU) Price Reaches $4.11 on Exchanges

AurumCoin (CURRENCY:AU) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 3rd. One AurumCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $4.11 or 0.00055021 BTC on exchanges including CoinExchange and Cryptopia. AurumCoin has a market capitalization of $1.23 million and $1,295.00 worth of AurumCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, AurumCoin has traded down 11.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get AurumCoin alerts:

Ripple (XRP) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00007265 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003134 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.18 or 0.00711418 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00014665 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013406 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0348 or 0.00000465 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.86 or 0.00185355 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00038662 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00030496 BTC.

About AurumCoin

AurumCoin’s genesis date was September 22nd, 2014. AurumCoin’s total supply is 297,854 coins. AurumCoin’s official Twitter account is @Aurumcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. AurumCoin’s official website is www.aurumcoin.com.

AurumCoin Coin Trading

AurumCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and CoinExchange. It is not presently possible to purchase AurumCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AurumCoin must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AurumCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for AurumCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AurumCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.