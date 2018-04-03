Australian REIT Income Fund (TSE:HRR.UN) Plans $0.06 Monthly Dividend

Australian REIT Income Fund (TSE:HRR.UN) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 28th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 13th will be given a dividend of 0.055 per share on Friday, April 13th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 28th.

TSE:HRR.UN remained flat at $C$9.92 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,132. Australian REIT Income Fund has a 52-week low of C$9.42 and a 52-week high of C$11.72.

About Australian REIT Income Fund

Australian REIT Income Fund (the Fund) is a closed-end investment fund. The Fund’s investment objectives are to provide Unitholders with stable monthly cash distributions, and opportunity for capital appreciation. The Fund seeks to invest in a managed portfolio consisting primarily of equity securities listed on the Australian Stock Exchange (ASX) issued by Australian real estate investment trusts and issuers principally engaged in the real estate industry in Australia.

