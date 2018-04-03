Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed their underperform rating on shares of Auto Trader Group (LON:AUTO) in a research note released on Monday, March 19th. Credit Suisse Group currently has a GBX 330 ($4.63) price target on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Numis Securities restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 520 ($7.30) price target on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Liberum Capital restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 480 ($6.74) price target on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Peel Hunt started coverage on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. They issued a buy rating and a GBX 400 ($5.61) price target on the stock. Jefferies Group decreased their price target on shares of Auto Trader Group from GBX 520 ($7.30) to GBX 360 ($5.05) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Citigroup restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 450 ($6.32) price target on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research report on Friday, March 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Auto Trader Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 407.71 ($5.72).

Get Auto Trader Group alerts:

LON AUTO remained flat at $GBX 350.60 ($4.92) during midday trading on Monday. Auto Trader Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 313 ($4.39) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 445 ($6.25).

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Auto Trader Group (LON:AUTO) Given “Underperform” Rating at Credit Suisse Group” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this report can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/03/auto-trader-group-auto-receives-underperform-rating-from-credit-suisse-group-updated-updated.html.

About Auto Trader Group

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers products and services to retailers and home traders to support its online activities. The company provides vehicle advertisement on its Websites for private sellers; and display advertising on its Websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers.

Receive News & Ratings for Auto Trader Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Auto Trader Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.