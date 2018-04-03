Auto Trader Group PLC (AUTO) Receives GBX 404.88 Average PT from Brokerages

Auto Trader Group PLC (LON:AUTO) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nineteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 410.06 ($5.67).

AUTO has been the subject of several research reports. Macquarie reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a GBX 295 ($4.08) target price on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research note on Thursday, November 23rd. Jefferies Group decreased their target price on Auto Trader Group from GBX 520 ($7.18) to GBX 360 ($4.97) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Peel Hunt initiated coverage on Auto Trader Group in a report on Thursday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 400 ($5.53) target price for the company. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on Auto Trader Group from GBX 390 ($5.39) to GBX 370 ($5.11) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 480 ($6.63) target price on shares of Auto Trader Group in a report on Tuesday, December 19th.

Shares of Auto Trader Group (LON AUTO) traded down GBX 35.60 ($0.49) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 354.30 ($4.89). The company had a trading volume of 5,695,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,830,000. Auto Trader Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 313 ($4.32) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 445 ($6.15). The company has a market capitalization of $3,380.00 and a PE ratio of 2,084.12.

About Auto Trader Group

Auto Trader Group plc is a digital automotive marketplace. The Company is engaged in the business of buying and selling new and used vehicles. The Company also operates similar business in Ireland through its Website carzone.ie. The Company caters to various types of customer, including Trade, which consists of revenue from retailer customers and revenue from other products and services provided to retailers and home traders to support their online activities; Consumer services, which comprises revenue from individuals for vehicle advertisements on the Company’s Websites, and also includes revenue derived from third-party services directed at consumers relating to their motoring needs, such as insurance and loan finance, and Display advertising, which consists of revenue from customers and advertising agencies for placing display advertising on the Company’s Websites.

