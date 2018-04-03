Auto Trader Group (AUTO) Given Hold Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their hold rating on shares of Auto Trader Group (LON:AUTO) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, March 16th.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on AUTO. Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 480 ($6.74) price target on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research note on Thursday, March 15th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 400 ($5.61) target price on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research note on Monday, March 5th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an underperform rating and set a GBX 330 ($4.63) target price on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Numis Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 520 ($7.30) target price on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 450 ($6.32) price target on shares of Auto Trader Group in a report on Friday, March 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Auto Trader Group has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 407.71 ($5.72).

Shares of Auto Trader Group stock remained flat at $GBX 350.60 ($4.92) during trading on Friday. Auto Trader Group has a 1 year low of GBX 313 ($4.39) and a 1 year high of GBX 445 ($6.25).

About Auto Trader Group

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers products and services to retailers and home traders to support its online activities. The company provides vehicle advertisement on its Websites for private sellers; and display advertising on its Websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers.

