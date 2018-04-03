Automatic Data Processing (ADP) Stake Lowered by Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC reduced its position in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 45.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,790 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Truewealth LLC acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the third quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $118,000. 78.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Automatic Data Processing stock opened at $113.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $50,302.25, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. Automatic Data Processing has a 52-week low of $95.50 and a 52-week high of $125.24.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 43.28%. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 9th were issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 8th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 68.11%.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Stuart Sackman sold 238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.65, for a total transaction of $28,952.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,271,935.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 69,899 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.29, for a total transaction of $7,848,958.71. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 161,085 shares in the company, valued at $18,088,234.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 207,803 shares of company stock worth $24,274,217. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ADP. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $113.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Automatic Data Processing currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.93.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc (ADP) is a provider of human capital management (HCM) solutions to employers, offering solutions to businesses of various sizes. The Company also provides business process outsourcing solutions. Its segments include Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services.

