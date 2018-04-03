AV Homes (AVHI) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of AV Homes (NASDAQ:AVHI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, March 27th.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AV Homes from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th.

AVHI traded up $0.40 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,207. The firm has a market capitalization of $414.56, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.39 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 3.94 and a quick ratio of 3.94. AV Homes has a 1 year low of $14.65 and a 1 year high of $20.50.

AV Homes (NASDAQ:AVHI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.01). AV Homes had a negative net margin of 2.60% and a positive return on equity of 2.77%. The firm had revenue of $280.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $301.30 million. equities analysts anticipate that AV Homes will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVHI. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of AV Homes by 247.6% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 58,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $999,000 after purchasing an additional 41,500 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of AV Homes by 11.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 231,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,638,000 after purchasing an additional 24,053 shares in the last quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of AV Homes during the fourth quarter worth $1,880,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of AV Homes by 9.9% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,046,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,949,000 after purchasing an additional 94,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AV Homes during the fourth quarter worth $391,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.32% of the company’s stock.

About AV Homes

AV Homes, Inc is a homebuilder engaged in the business of homebuilding and community development in Florida, Arizona and the Carolinas. The Company is also engaged in other real estate activities, such as the operation of amenities and the sale of land for third-party development. The Company’s segments include Florida, Arizona and the Carolinas.

