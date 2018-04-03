Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, March 16th.

According to Zacks, “Broadcom reported impressive first-quarter results. The company is benefiting from strong demand of its wireless solutions and expanding product portfolio, which makes it well-positioned to address the needs of rapidly growing technologies like IoT and 5G. The company also has strong ties with leading OEMs across multiple target markets that will help it to gain key insights into the requirements of customers. Moreover, the upcoming launch of the next generation WiFi products is expected to be a growth driver for the segment. However, customer concentration, intensifying competition, integration risks due to frequent acquisitions and leverage balance sheet are key headwinds. Further, President Trump recently released an order, asking Qualcomm to immediately and permanently abandon its proposed takeover by Broadcom on grounds of national security concerns. This doesn't bodes well for the company.”

Get Broadcom alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on AVGO. Vetr lowered shares of Broadcom from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $290.34 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 27th. B. Riley reiterated a buy rating and issued a $315.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Monday, November 20th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Broadcom in a report on Monday, November 20th. They issued an outperform rating and a $330.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a top pick rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $320.00 price target (up previously from $290.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Monday, December 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Broadcom presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $311.39.

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO opened at $227.68 on Friday. Broadcom has a 1 year low of $208.44 and a 1 year high of $285.68. The company has a market cap of $96,793.71, a P/E ratio of 15.92, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 5.70, a quick ratio of 5.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 15th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.41 by $0.71. Broadcom had a net margin of 41.37% and a return on equity of 29.50%. The firm had revenue of $5.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.63 earnings per share. Broadcom’s revenue was up 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts anticipate that Broadcom will post 17.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $1.75 per share. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 21st. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 48.95%.

In related news, CFO Thomas H. Krause sold 3,171 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.81, for a total transaction of $823,857.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.21, for a total transaction of $5,304,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 98,675 shares of company stock worth $25,376,429 in the last ninety days. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. Nationwide Fund Advisors increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 321,880 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $78,069,000 after purchasing an additional 47,391 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 75,017 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $18,199,000 after purchasing an additional 13,327 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 120.1% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 2,084 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,150,013 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $278,924,000 after purchasing an additional 15,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 310,843 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $75,388,000 after purchasing an additional 3,129 shares during the last quarter. 89.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research” was originally published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/03/avago-technologies-general-ip-singapore-pte-avgo-cut-to-hold-at-zacks-investment-research-updated-updated.html.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Limited designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Broadcom (AVGO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.