Bank of America Reaffirms Buy Rating for Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Bank of America reiterated their buy rating on shares of Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 15th, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $340.00 price target on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

AVGO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Broadcom in a research note on Monday, November 20th. They issued an outperform rating and a $330.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Broadcom from $100.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Drexel Hamilton reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $302.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Broadcom from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Craig Hallum reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $330.00 price target (up previously from $290.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Broadcom presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $311.39.

Shares of Broadcom stock opened at $227.68 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $96,793.71, a PE ratio of 15.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.92. Broadcom has a 52-week low of $208.44 and a 52-week high of $285.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 5.70 and a quick ratio of 5.04.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 15th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.41 by $0.71. The business had revenue of $5.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 29.50% and a net margin of 41.37%. Broadcom’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.63 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Broadcom will post 17.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 22nd were paid a $1.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 21st. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.95%.

In related news, SVP Charlie B. Kawwas sold 997 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.88, for a total value of $243,148.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Bryan Ingram sold 9,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.81, for a total value of $2,441,174.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 98,675 shares of company stock valued at $25,376,429 in the last ninety days. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,350,163 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $346,857,000 after acquiring an additional 53,921 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 80,853 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $20,771,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Union Bankshares Corp boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Union Bankshares Corp now owns 9,234 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,372,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Field & Main Bank bought a new stake in Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,342,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 18.6% in the third quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 15,566 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,775,000 after acquiring an additional 2,442 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.47% of the company’s stock.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Limited designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

