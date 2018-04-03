Hock E. Tan Sells 20,000 Shares of Broadcom Limited (AVGO) Stock

Broadcom Limited (NASDAQ:AVGO) insider Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.13, for a total value of $5,282,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Hock E. Tan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 15th, Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of Broadcom stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.72, for a total value of $4,954,400.00.

On Tuesday, January 16th, Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of Broadcom stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.21, for a total value of $5,304,200.00.

On Monday, December 18th, Hock E. Tan sold 789 shares of Broadcom stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.38, for a total value of $208,595.82.

On Monday, December 18th, Hock E. Tan sold 20,789 shares of Broadcom stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.85, for a total value of $5,402,021.65.

NASDAQ AVGO opened at $227.68 on Tuesday. Broadcom Limited has a 12 month low of $208.44 and a 12 month high of $285.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $96,793.71, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 5.04 and a current ratio of 5.70.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 15th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.41 by $0.71. The firm had revenue of $5.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 29.50% and a net margin of 41.37%. The business’s revenue was up 28.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.63 EPS. equities research analysts expect that Broadcom Limited will post 17.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 22nd were paid a $1.75 dividend. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 21st. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 48.95%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Vetr raised Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $269.37 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $325.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on Broadcom from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $340.00 price target (up previously from $325.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, March 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $311.39.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVGO. Nationwide Fund Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 321,880 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $78,069,000 after purchasing an additional 47,391 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 75,017 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $18,199,000 after purchasing an additional 13,327 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 3rd quarter valued at about $564,000. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 120.1% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 2,084 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,150,013 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $278,924,000 after purchasing an additional 15,520 shares during the period. 89.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Limited designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

