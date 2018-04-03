Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 67,105 Shares of AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB)

Guggenheim Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB) by 23.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 220,529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 67,105 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned about 0.16% of AvalonBay Communities worth $39,345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 441.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,818 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 112.8% during the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. Amica Retiree Medical Trust purchased a new stake in AvalonBay Communities during the 3rd quarter valued at $132,000. Keeler Thomas Management LLC purchased a new stake in AvalonBay Communities during the 4th quarter valued at $166,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in AvalonBay Communities during the 4th quarter valued at $181,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

AVB has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase lowered AvalonBay Communities from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $211.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $187.00 price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a report on Friday, January 19th. SunTrust Banks set a $194.00 price target on AvalonBay Communities and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $189.00 to $186.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. AvalonBay Communities presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $191.06.

AVB stock opened at $162.66 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. AvalonBay Communities Inc has a twelve month low of $152.65 and a twelve month high of $199.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $22,711.19, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.36.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $1.03. The firm had revenue of $555.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $554.20 million. AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 8.57% and a net margin of 40.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.12 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that AvalonBay Communities Inc will post 8.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 28th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. This is a positive change from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.21%.

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company is focused on the development, redevelopment, acquisition, ownership and operation of multifamily communities primarily in New England, the New York/New Jersey metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California.

