Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Research analysts at BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 27th. The brokerage set a “market perform” rating and a $120.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target suggests a potential upside of 14.77% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on AVY. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. UBS started coverage on shares of Avery Dennison in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase cut shares of Avery Dennison from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $113.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.78.

Shares of NYSE AVY traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $104.56. The company had a trading volume of 699,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 718,779. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Avery Dennison has a twelve month low of $79.13 and a twelve month high of $123.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $9,342.33, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.25.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 42.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. equities research analysts expect that Avery Dennison will post 5.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Avery Dennison news, Director Dean A. Scarborough sold 6,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.11, for a total transaction of $639,418.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 50,927 shares in the company, valued at $5,403,863.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Dean A. Scarborough sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.29, for a total transaction of $3,158,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 76,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,102,381.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 166,409 shares of company stock valued at $18,288,509. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 77.6% during the third quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC now owns 44,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,384,000 after purchasing an additional 19,479 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,186,196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $136,247,000 after purchasing an additional 233,134 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 33,194 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,813,000 after purchasing an additional 3,172 shares in the last quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc acquired a new position in shares of Avery Dennison during the fourth quarter worth $71,586,000. Finally, Banco de Sabadell S.A acquired a new position in shares of Avery Dennison during the fourth quarter worth $1,405,000. 85.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avery Dennison Company Profile

Avery Dennison Corporation produces and sells pressure-sensitive materials worldwide. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands. It also offers durable cast and reflective films.

