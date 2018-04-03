Avery Dennison Corp (AVY) Director Dean A. Scarborough Sells 6,026 Shares

Avery Dennison Corp (NYSE:AVY) Director Dean A. Scarborough sold 6,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.11, for a total value of $639,418.86. Following the sale, the director now owns 50,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,403,863.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

AVY traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $104.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 185,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 709,625. Avery Dennison Corp has a 52 week low of $79.13 and a 52 week high of $123.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $9,342.33, a PE ratio of 20.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.25.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.08. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 42.26% and a net margin of 4.26%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts forecast that Avery Dennison Corp will post 5.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 7th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 6th. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS assumed coverage on Avery Dennison in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Avery Dennison in a research note on Tuesday, March 27th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America upped their price objective on Avery Dennison from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase upgraded Avery Dennison from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.78.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Avery Dennison by 77.6% during the 3rd quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC now owns 44,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,384,000 after buying an additional 19,479 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Avery Dennison by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,186,196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $136,247,000 after buying an additional 233,134 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its position in Avery Dennison by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 33,194 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,813,000 after buying an additional 3,172 shares during the period. KAMES CAPITAL plc bought a new position in Avery Dennison during the 4th quarter worth $71,586,000. Finally, Banco de Sabadell S.A bought a new position in Avery Dennison during the 4th quarter worth $1,405,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.95% of the company’s stock.

Avery Dennison Company Profile

Avery Dennison Corporation produces and sells pressure-sensitive materials worldwide. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands. It also offers durable cast and reflective films.

