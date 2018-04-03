Avinger (AVGR) Shares Down 2.5%

Avinger Inc (NASDAQ:AVGR) shares dropped 2.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.16 and last traded at $1.19. Approximately 246,859 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 803,380 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.22.

AVGR has been the topic of several research reports. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services initiated coverage on Avinger in a report on Friday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Avinger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Avinger currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.17, a P/E ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 0.53.

Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 19th. The medical device company reported ($9.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.91 million for the quarter. equities analysts anticipate that Avinger Inc will post -1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Himanshu Patel bought 50 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1,000.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 2,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,484,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

About Avinger

Avinger, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells image-guided and catheter-based systems used by physicians to treat patients with peripheral arterial disease (PAD) in the United States and Europe. It develops lumivascular platform that integrates optical coherence tomography visualization with interventional catheters to provide real-time intravascular imaging during the treatment portion of PAD procedures.

