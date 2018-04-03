Aviva (LON:AV) Price Target Raised to GBX 626 at Jefferies Group

Aviva (LON:AV) had its price objective lifted by Jefferies Group from GBX 606 ($8.37) to GBX 626 ($8.65) in a research note released on Monday, March 19th. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Aviva to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the stock from GBX 567 ($7.83) to GBX 571 ($7.89) in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase reiterated an overweight rating and set a GBX 617 ($8.52) price target on shares of Aviva in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 603 ($8.33) price target on shares of Aviva in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and set a GBX 540 ($7.46) price target on shares of Aviva in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Aviva in a research report on Friday, March 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 567.76 ($7.84).

LON AV remained flat at $GBX 495.90 ($6.85) on Monday. Aviva has a 52-week low of GBX 482.20 ($6.66) and a 52-week high of GBX 550 ($7.60).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 5th will be given a dividend of GBX 19 ($0.26) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 5th. This is an increase from Aviva’s previous dividend of $8.40. This represents a yield of 3.67%.

In other news, insider Patricia Cross purchased 2,704 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 508 ($7.02) per share, for a total transaction of £13,736.32 ($18,978.06). Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 2,821 shares of company stock worth $1,433,767.

About Aviva

Aviva plc is a holding company. The Company provides customers with long-term insurance and savings, general and health insurance, and fund management products and services. Its segments include United Kingdom & Ireland; France; Poland; Italy, Spain and Other; Canada; Asia; Aviva Investors, and Other Group activities.

