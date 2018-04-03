Avnet (AVT) Receives $39.43 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Avnet (NYSE:AVT) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $39.43.

Several research analysts have commented on AVT shares. Longbow Research raised Avnet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. ValuEngine raised Avnet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Pivotal Research started coverage on Avnet in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Avnet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. Finally, Goldman Sachs raised Avnet from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 5th.

AVT stock traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $41.96. The company had a trading volume of 99,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 914,119. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $4,926.15, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.97. Avnet has a 12-month low of $35.67 and a 12-month high of $45.99.

Avnet (NYSE:AVT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. Avnet had a return on equity of 7.87% and a net margin of 2.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. research analysts expect that Avnet will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 12th. This is a boost from Avnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Avnet’s payout ratio is currently 21.05%.

In other news, insider Philip R. Gallagher sold 14,292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $600,264.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,178 shares in the company, valued at $931,476. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Kevin V. Summers sold 1,511 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.67, for a total value of $61,452.37. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,354 shares in the company, valued at $217,747.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVT. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Avnet by 262.0% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 764,285 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,037,000 after acquiring an additional 553,130 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Avnet in the third quarter valued at $435,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in Avnet in the fourth quarter valued at $3,489,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its position in Avnet by 67.2% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 13,672 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 5,495 shares during the period. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC bought a new stake in Avnet in the third quarter valued at $17,864,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.44% of the company’s stock.

